Arrest warrants for Bushra Bibi, CM Gandapur issued in PTI protest case

ISLAMABAD – An anti-terrorism court has issued arrest warrants for four PTI leaders, including Bushra Bibi and Ali Amin Gandapur, in cases registered during the PTI protests.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Supra issued the warrants for Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, as well as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Shahid Khattak, and Suhail Afridi.

The arrest warrants for all four PTI leaders were issued in connection with a case registered at Ramna Police Station.