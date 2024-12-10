25000 Prize Bond 2024 – Check Complete Draw Results Online

RAWALPINDI – The National Savings’ Rawalpindi office on Tuesday conducted highly anticipated balloting for Rs25,000 Prize Bond on December 10, 2024.

The balloting of Draw Number 16 took place with participants and officials, all waiting anxiously to discover if they would be the lucky winners, with partakers looking to crack a bumper prize of 30 million.

National Savings, operating under the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), continues to offer incredible prizes to attract investors, making the Prize Bond a thrilling way to invest without fixed profits.

Rs25000 Prize Bond Draw Winners

Top three winners of the Rs25000 Prize bond for December 2024

1st Prize: A whopping Rs30,000,000

385325 498317

2nd Prize: Rs10,000,000

053461 056921 187297 249312 934808

3rd Prize: Rs300,000

Here is the complete list of the successful numbers.