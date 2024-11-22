Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190 million reference case

An accountability court has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Bushra Bibi, wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in connection with the £190 million reference case.

The decision was announced by Judge Nasir Javed Rana following Bushra Bibi’s repeated failure to appear before the court, missing eight consecutive hearings.

During the latest proceedings, Bushra Bibi’s legal counsel submitted another request for exemption on medical grounds. However, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor raised objections, pointing out inconsistencies in the medical certificate, which was reportedly issued by Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar but verified in Islamabad. The prosecutor also noted that the defendants had yet to submit their Section 342 statements.

The court, rejecting the exemption plea, directed NAB to arrest Bushra Bibi and present her before the court on November 26. Furthermore, a show-cause notice was issued to her guarantor for failing to ensure her attendance.

The £190 million reference revolves around allegations of financial misconduct and misuse of public funds during Imran Khan’s tenure as Prime Minister. The case remains under scrutiny as NAB intensifies its investigations.