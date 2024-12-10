Pakistan condemns Israeli aggression against Syria

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan condemns in the strongest possible terms, Israeli aggression against Syria and its illegal seizure of the Syrian territory.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said this assault on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria is a grave breach of international law.

She said Israel’s provocative actions are a dangerous development in an already volatile region. She said Israel has continued to blatantly defy international law and violate UN Security Council Resolutions.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan expresses full support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and rejects Israeli acquisition of territory by force.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said we reaffirm our support for the UN Security Council Resolution 497, which declares Israeli annexation of the Golan Heights “null and void and without international legal effect.”

She said we also urge the international community, including the United Nations Security Council, to take immediate and decisive steps to end Israeli impunity, its repeated violations of international law, and aggression against countries of the region.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan also reiterates that peace in the Middle East cannot be achieved without complete Israeli withdrawal from Occupied Palestine and other occupied territories, including the Syrian Golan.