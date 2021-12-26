Pakistan condemns fresh escalation in extrajudicial killings in IIOJK
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned the extrajudicial killings of another six young Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by the occupational forces in the last three days.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the youth were killed in fake encounters and so-called cordon-and-search-operations by the Indian security forces.
“A 19-year-old student was martyred today [Sunday] by Indian occupation forces with impunity in IIOJK,” read a statement issued by the Foreign Office, adding that at least 18 Kashmiris have been martyred by [the] Indian occupation forces in the month of December so far.
It said that the occupation forces had intensified “arbitrary detentions, night raids, coercion, harassment and humiliation of Kashmiris, and the extra-judicial killings” in the occupied region.
“Burial of the last remains of martyrs at unknown locations since April last year, without the consent and presence of their families, is yet another abhorrent manifestation of the callous behaviour and moral bankruptcy of BJP-RSS combine,” it noted.
The FO also warned New Delhi that no amount of oppression and use of force can break the will of the valiant Kashmiri people who are resolutely standing up against India’s state terrorism in IIOJK, and struggling for their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.
“Pakistan reiterates its call on the international community to hold India accountable for its grave and systematic violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in IIOJK, which must be investigated by an independent Commission of Inquiry as recommended by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its reports of 2018 and 2019,” the statement added.
