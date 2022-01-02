Natasha Ali celebrates birthday in style

Pakistani actress Natasha Ali celebrated her birthday in style with family and friends.

Natasha Ali is happily married and enjoys a beautiful marital bond with her husband. She doesn’t give deep insight into her private life but sometimes she shares her pictures with husband.

Taking to Instagram, Natasha posted the pictures on her birthday with husband. This year Natasha celebrated her birthday with enthusiasm but she has posted most of her solo pictures. Actress Maryam Noor was also invited on her birthday.

Natasha Ali rose to fame with drama “Barat Series” for Geo Television Network in which she was luckier enough to be part of all the seasons. Her fame immensely increased after the popular Barat Series. She is still known as Dolly due to that drama.