Vicky Kaushal faces police complaint for roaming on bike with fake number plate
A resident files complaint against Bollywood star for using his vehicle number in film sequence
Share
MUMBAI – Newlywed Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is in legal trouble for another time after roaming in Indore on a bike with a fake number plate.
Reports in Indian media said an Indore resident has filed a police complaint against the Lust Stories actor. The complaint was lodged after Vicky was spotted riding a bike on the streets of Indore for his upcoming project with Sara Ali Khan.
Sara and Vicky were shooting for their next film in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh while a citizen Jai Singh Yadav has lodged a police complaint mentioning the alleged use of the number plate of a motorcycle in a movie sequence, he said the number plate is of the vehicle that belongs to him.
An Indian news agency quoting a local police official said that local cops received a complaint, and will see whether the number plate was misused.
We received a complaint, will see whether number plate was misused. Action to be taken as per provisions in Motor Vehicle Act. If film unit is in Indore, will try probing them:Rajendra Soni,SI,Banganga on an allegedly fake no. plate used in a movie sequence by actor Vicky Kaushal pic.twitter.com/laCIBbEWML— ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2022
The tweet also mentioned that action is to be taken as per provisions in Motor Vehicle Act if the film unit is in Indore, will try probing them.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in legal trouble ... 09:42 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
Bollywood star Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding continues to make rounds on the internet. However, they have ...
The complainant termed the act as illegal, saying they cannot use my number plate without permission. I have given a memorandum at the station. Action should be taken in the matter, he added.
- What is Green manure and its benefits07:26 AM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Vicky Kaushal faces police complaint for roaming on bike with fake ...12:26 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
- Russia’s new air defense system S-550 enters combat duty amid ...11:57 AM | 2 Jan, 2022
- 'Clear signs' of fifth Covid wave starting in Pakistan as Omicron ...11:24 AM | 2 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s first leopard preservation zone inaugurated at Margalla ...10:51 AM | 2 Jan, 2022
- More than half of Pakistanis say PTI govt’s performance under par, ...10:26 AM | 2 Jan, 2022
- Mahira Khan shares never-seen-before videos from her teenage08:22 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Here's when Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are getting married (VIDEO)06:26 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
- This latest video of Hania Aamir will leave you in fits!08:50 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021