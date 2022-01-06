Minal Khan welcomes New Year with beautiful dance moves
Share
Lovebirds Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram have welcomed New Year in style as they were spotted vacationing in Turkey.
The Jalan star shared enchanting portraits of her fun-filled getaway to Turkey and shared glimpses whilst beamed with happiness.
The 23-year-old turned to her Instagram handle she dropped beyond stunning clicks while having the time of their life in Turkey.
The couple continues to exude couple-goals to the world as they vacation in style. The celebrity duo is excitedly making their fans a part of their trip by dropping sneak peeks of the picturesque country.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Dancing their hearts out, the duo celebrated the New Year while looking stunning and welcoming the year 2022 with zeal and zest.
Moreover, Khan and Moshin Ikram tied the knot in a grand Baraat ceremony on September 10 followed by a fairytale reception on September 12.
Minal Khan gets candid about her views on ... 05:35 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
Celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin recently made an appearance in Ahsan Khan’s talk show Time out with ...
- The Agricultural Emergency Program Subsidy on Wheat Herbicides10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Animals health and providing medicines12:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- What is Green manure and its benefits07:26 AM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
-
-
- PTI donor named in Pandora Papers gets contract to build luxury hotel ...05:00 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- Shaheen, Rizwan in running as voting opens for ICC Cricketer of the ...04:30 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
-
-
-
- Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari begin wedding celebrations with Mayun ...02:30 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021