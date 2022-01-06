Minal Khan welcomes New Year with beautiful dance moves

Lovebirds Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram have welcomed New Year in style as they were spotted vacationing in Turkey.

The Jalan star shared enchanting portraits of her fun-filled getaway to Turkey and shared glimpses whilst beamed with happiness.

The 23-year-old turned to her Instagram handle she dropped beyond stunning clicks while having the time of their life in Turkey.

The couple continues to exude couple-goals to the world as they vacation in style. The celebrity duo is excitedly making their fans a part of their trip by dropping sneak peeks of the picturesque country.

Dancing their hearts out, the duo celebrated the New Year while looking stunning and welcoming the year 2022 with zeal and zest.

Moreover, Khan and Moshin Ikram tied the knot in a grand Baraat ceremony on September 10 followed by a fairytale reception on September 12.