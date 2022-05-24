Team ‘Joyland’ receives standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival 2022
Team 'Joyland' receives standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival 2022
It's a proud moment for Pakistan indeed as Team Joyland received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival 2022.

Unlocking a major milestone for the local filmmakers and artists, Joyland has become the first feature film to be screened at the prestigious festival, which hosts biggest directors and actors from across the globe.

Saim Sadiq's labour of love was widely acknowledged by critics, with Deadline deeming it a “thoughtful, well performed and engrossing drama”.

The aforementioned video shows the elated cast and crew taking a bow. Sarwat Gilani, Sarmad Khoosat, Sania Saeed, Alina Khan, Sana Jafri and Ali Junejo were seen shedding tears of joy at the screening of the film.

The international Festival de Cannes is one of the world’s most widely publicized events and certainly the most important film festival in terms of worldwide impact.

