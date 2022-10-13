Google adsense: ‘A payments account was canceled’, but don’t worry Youtubers!

YouTubers were shell-shocked after they received a strange email from Google Adsense, which provides a way for publishers to make money from their online content, were sent this week, informing that their payments accounts have been cancelled.

In the short email, the YouTubers were informed that their account numbers were recently canceled and any balance that was over $10 will still be paid out.

The content creators turned to social media platforms to share their grievances, stating that they were not given any warning before cancellation of the accounts.

Many of them were depressed after receiving the email as they thought that their future is over now.

But, the YouTubers should not worry about the mystery email as the Google Adsence account has been replaced with a new own dedicated to YouTube content creators.

The new account has all the old settings made by the YouTubers and they would not need to do any changes in the account to receive payments.

You just need to breathe a sigh of relief as your monetization has not been taken away.