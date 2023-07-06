Pakistan PM sets up ministrial committee to work for Dr Aafia's release

ISLAMABAD – Dr Aafia Siddiqui's sister Dr Fowzia Siddiqui called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the federal capital on Thursday.

At the meeting, Dr Fowzia thanked the prime minister for his leadership and the cooperation that had been extended to her on his directions by the Foreign Ministry to assist her securing the US visa and arranging her meetings with Dr Aafia in a notorious US prison.

She said this was her first opportunity to meet her sister since she was imprisoned nearly fifteen years ago and she was able to meet her for three consecutive days. She briefed the prime minister about the steps she planned to take for the expeditious release of Dr Aafia.

The prime minister listened as Dr Fowzia shared her experience of meeting with her sister Dr Aafia. He emphasized that the government remains committed to extending the fullest cooperation to her in the struggle to pursue justice for her sister and will make every effort to ensure the well-being and release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

The prime minister directed the Foreign Ministry to remain fully engaged with the US Government, as well as Pakistan's Mission in Washington, for Dr Aafia's well-being and for her early release. He directed the Foreign Ministry to extend full support to Dr Fowzia for her next visit to the US.

The Prime Minister also constituted a ministerial committee that will gear up efforts for early release of Dr Aafia.

This was the second meeting of the prime minister with Dr Fowzia within the last three months. Earlier, the prime minister had met Dr Fowzia before she departed for the US to meet Dr Aafia Siddiqui at the FMC Prison.