PSL 2020 – Match 15: Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi
Share
RAWALPINDI - Imad Wasim-led Karachi Kings won the 15th match of this year's Pakistan Super League against Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.
Chasing 152, Karachi Kings completed their second consecutive victory with 11 balls remaining.
Babar Azam, the main batsman, remained not out on 70 which he made from 59 balls with ten fours while Alex Hales made 49 from 27 balls with six fours and two sixes.
Karachi Kings have now earned six points from their five matches whereas Peshawar Zalmi have five points from their six matches.
Last night, Karachi Kings defeated Islamabad United by five wickets at Rawalpindi in the 14th match of the tournament. Batting first, Islamabad United scored 183 runs for a loss of 3 wickets in allotted 20 overs while Karachi Kings achieved the target in 18.4 overs.
Squads
Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, AD Hales, CS Delport, CAK Walton (captain), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim (captain), CJ Jordan, Umer Khan, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir.
Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), T Banton, Haider Ali, LS Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, L Gregory, CR Brathwaite, Wahab Riaz (captain), Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Rahat Ali.
- PSL 2020 – Match 16: Quetta Gladiators take on Lahore Qalandars10:01 AM | 3 Mar, 2020
- Sri Lanka's president dissolves parliament09:54 AM | 3 Mar, 2020
- Hindu yatris 'forced by Indian agencies to give anti-Pakistan ...09:02 AM | 3 Mar, 2020
- Usmanullah Khan: Body of late Olympian boxer repatriated to Pakistan ...08:48 AM | 3 Mar, 2020
- Coronavirus: Global death toll crosses 3,000 as US reports six ...08:39 AM | 3 Mar, 2020
- Madonna left in tears, struggling to walk after fall during Paris ...02:42 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
- Salman Khan celebrates 30 million followers on Instagram with quirky ...02:37 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
- Ayeza Khan slams rumours of being harassed at the airport01:46 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019