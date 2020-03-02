PSL 2020 – Match 15: Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi

RAWALPINDI - Imad Wasim-led Karachi Kings won the 15th match of this year's Pakistan Super League against Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Chasing 152, Karachi Kings completed their second consecutive victory with 11 balls remaining.

Babar Azam, the main batsman, remained not out on 70 which he made from 59 balls with ten fours while Alex Hales made 49 from 27 balls with six fours and two sixes.

Karachi Kings have now earned six points from their five matches whereas Peshawar Zalmi have five points from their six matches.

Last night, Karachi Kings defeated Islamabad United by five wickets at Rawalpindi in the 14th match of the tournament. Batting first, Islamabad United scored 183 runs for a loss of 3 wickets in allotted 20 overs while Karachi Kings achieved the target in 18.4 overs.

Squads

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, AD Hales, CS Delport, CAK Walton (captain), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim (captain), CJ Jordan, Umer Khan, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir.

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), T Banton, Haider Ali, LS Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, L Gregory, CR Brathwaite, Wahab Riaz (captain), Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Rahat Ali.