Fifth case of Coronavirus confirmed in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – A new case of coronavirus has been found in Pakistan, bringing the overall tally of infected patients to five.

"We have now 5th confirmed case of COVID19 in federal areas," Dr. Zafar Mirza, the country's health minister said a in tweet early on Tuesday morning.

234/ We have now 5th confirmed case of #COVID19 in federal areas. Patient is stable and is being managed well. I request the media to respect the privacy of the patient and the family. — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) March 3, 2020

The patient is stable and being managed well, the minister added.

More than 89,000 people across 58 countries have now been diagnosed with the infection, while the death toll globally has exceeded 3,000.