Fifth case of Coronavirus confirmed in Pakistan
Share
ISLAMABAD – A new case of coronavirus has been found in Pakistan, bringing the overall tally of infected patients to five.
"We have now 5th confirmed case of COVID19 in federal areas," Dr. Zafar Mirza, the country's health minister said a in tweet early on Tuesday morning.
234/ We have now 5th confirmed case of #COVID19 in federal areas. Patient is stable and is being managed well. I request the media to respect the privacy of the patient and the family.— Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) March 3, 2020
The patient is stable and being managed well, the minister added.
More than 89,000 people across 58 countries have now been diagnosed with the infection, while the death toll globally has exceeded 3,000.
6 out of 7 Pakistani students infected with ... 11:27 PM | 1 Mar, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Six out of seven Pakistani students, who got infected with coronavirus in the city of Wuhan, have ...
- Hujj 2020: Religious Ministry to constitute Rapid Response Committee ...01:46 PM | 3 Mar, 2020
- Pakistan’s electrical vehicles to be in market soon: Amin Aslam01:28 PM | 3 Mar, 2020
- IHC rejects disqualification petitions against PTI women leaders12:54 PM | 3 Mar, 2020
- Facebook to cooperate with Pakistan in combating cyber crimes12:15 PM | 3 Mar, 2020
- Blast in Afghanistan kills three as Taliban end ceasefire truce11:50 AM | 3 Mar, 2020
- Madonna left in tears, struggling to walk after fall during Paris ...02:42 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
- Salman Khan celebrates 30 million followers on Instagram with quirky ...02:37 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
- Ayeza Khan slams rumours of being harassed at the airport01:46 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019