Fifth case of Coronavirus confirmed in Pakistan
Web Desk
08:15 AM | 3 Mar, 2020
Fifth case of Coronavirus confirmed in Pakistan
Share

ISLAMABAD – A new case of coronavirus has been found in Pakistan, bringing the overall tally of infected patients to five.

"We have now 5th confirmed case of COVID19 in federal areas," Dr. Zafar Mirza, the country's health minister said a in tweet early on Tuesday morning.

The patient is stable and being managed well, the minister added.

More than 89,000 people across 58 countries have now been diagnosed with the infection, while the death toll globally has exceeded 3,000.

6 out of 7 Pakistani students infected with ... 11:27 PM | 1 Mar, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Six out of seven Pakistani students, who got infected with coronavirus in the city of Wuhan, have ...

More From This Category
Hujj 2020: Religious Ministry to constitute Rapid ...
01:46 PM | 3 Mar, 2020
Pakistan’s electrical vehicles to be in market ...
01:28 PM | 3 Mar, 2020
IHC rejects disqualification petitions against ...
12:54 PM | 3 Mar, 2020
Altaf Hussain puts MQM’s London office on sale
11:30 AM | 3 Mar, 2020
Hindu yatris 'forced by Indian agencies to give ...
09:02 AM | 3 Mar, 2020
Usmanullah Khan: Body of late Olympian boxer ...
08:48 AM | 3 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
How the Best Lipstick Brands Could Be “Not So Best”
06:00 PM | 2 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr