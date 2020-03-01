6 out of 7 Pakistani students infected with coronavirus in China "fully recovered"

Web Desk
11:27 PM | 1 Mar, 2020
6 out of 7 Pakistani students infected with coronavirus in China
ISLAMABAD – Six out of seven Pakistani students, who got infected with coronavirus in the city of Wuhan, have fully recovered from the disease, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza confirmed on Sunday.

Those six students have also been discharged from the hospital in Chinese province of Hubei, Dr. Mirza said in a talk show “Sawaal With Amber” when he was asked about the status of stranded Pakistanis in China. Although he couldn’t confirm the discharge of the seventh student from the Chinese medial facility, the health adviser hoped full recovery for the patient.

Highlighting preventive measures being taken by Pakistan to deal with the coronavirus, Dr. Zafar said the government was in contact with the families of the Pakistanis students.

He once again assured their families that the government will look after them.

Meanwhile, the government is taking effective measures to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus in the South Asian country with the Health Ministry and provincial governments being put on high alert.

As a pre-emptive measure, the Chaman border between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been closed for seven days. International Health Regulation guidelines are being followed on all air and land routes.

Pakistan was the 48th country in the world and the last in the region to have acquired the disease among 57 countries currently grappling with the virus. All the neighboring countries including Iran and India have acquired the infection.

Currently, four people are now being treated for COVID-19 in Pakistan.

Globally, more than 2,900 people have died from the fast-moving virus that appears to have originated in China in December. Several European countries announced new cases with more than 87,000 people infected worldwide.

