Coronavirus: Sindh extends closure of educational institutions till 13th
Web Desk
10:57 PM | 1 Mar, 2020
KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced to extend closure of all educational institutions across the province till 13th of this month as preventive measure against Coronavirus epidemic.

According to an official statement issued in Karachi on Sunday, the decision was taken by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while presiding over a meeting of the Coronavirus Taskforce in Karachi.

All the educational institutions will re-open on 16th of this month, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that all measures have been taken for prevention of the virus spread in the province.

In a statement in Lahore, Buzdar said "the situation is normal in Punjab and there is nothing to worry about it."

The CM also directed health department and other concerned institutions to remain alert round the clock. 

