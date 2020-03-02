Voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees from KP resumes today
08:35 AM | 2 Mar, 2020
Voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees from KP resumes today
PESHAWAR - The voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to Afghanistan will be resumed from today (Monday).

A repatriation center has been opened at Azakhel area of district Nowshehra to register refugees who want to go back to Afghanistan, the Radio Pakistan reported.

He said the UNHCR is providing two hundred dollars to each Afghan refugee in the encashment centers after settlement in Afghanistan.

About 2.4 million Afghan refugees are living in different parts of Pakistan, out of which one million are registered and 1.4 million are unregistered.

