FIFA World Cup trophy lands in Pakistan
Web Desk
08:06 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
FIFA World Cup trophy lands in Pakistan
Source: social media
Share

LAHORE – The FIFA World Cup trophy has finally arrived in Pakistan on a day-long tour, national women's football team skipper Hajra Khan received the trophy at the airport in the Punjab capital.

Reports in local media said the glittering trophy was unveiled in a hotel in Lahore following a welcome ceremony at the airport, it was then taken for an event and public concert later in the evening.

Hajra Khan said she was honoured to be part of the trophy tour once again, expressing hope that Team Green would soon make an early return to the international football arena.

Former French footballer Christian Karembeu accompanied the trophy to the South Asian country via a chartered flight following the conclusion of its tour to Azerbaijan. The World Cup Trophy Tour has visited around 50 states and will next head to Saudi Arabia.

The trophy is on an international roadshow to let the fans enjoy a lifetime view of world football’s greatest prize. This is for the second time that the trophy has been brought to Pakistan in nearly four years.

FIFA trophy tour event moves to Lahore from ... 10:55 PM | 31 May, 2022

LAHORE – Political unrest in Islamabad has forced the organisers of the FIFA Trophy Tour 2022 to relocate the ...

The 2022 Qatar World Cup start on November 21 and will culminate with the final on December 18.

More From This Category
Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp hit by global ...
08:59 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
Dua Zehra: Karachi missing girl turns out to be ...
08:39 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
Jemima's much-awaited rom-com starring Sajal Aly ...
09:24 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
PAKvWI, 1st ODI: Pakistan take on Windies in ...
12:05 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
Amber Heard wins Saudi marriage proposal after ...
11:37 AM | 7 Jun, 2022
Team Muhafiz: Dananeer over the moon for her ...
10:44 PM | 6 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Jemima's much-awaited rom-com starring Sajal Aly finally has a release date
09:24 PM | 7 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr