FIFA World Cup trophy lands in Pakistan

LAHORE – The FIFA World Cup trophy has finally arrived in Pakistan on a day-long tour, national women's football team skipper Hajra Khan received the trophy at the airport in the Punjab capital.

Reports in local media said the glittering trophy was unveiled in a hotel in Lahore following a welcome ceremony at the airport, it was then taken for an event and public concert later in the evening.

Hajra Khan said she was honoured to be part of the trophy tour once again, expressing hope that Team Green would soon make an early return to the international football arena.

Former French footballer Christian Karembeu accompanied the trophy to the South Asian country via a chartered flight following the conclusion of its tour to Azerbaijan. The World Cup Trophy Tour has visited around 50 states and will next head to Saudi Arabia.

Christian Karembeu unveils FIFA World Cup trophy for fans in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/OHDpKmz6c6 — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) June 7, 2022

The trophy is on an international roadshow to let the fans enjoy a lifetime view of world football’s greatest prize. This is for the second time that the trophy has been brought to Pakistan in nearly four years.

The 2022 Qatar World Cup start on November 21 and will culminate with the final on December 18.