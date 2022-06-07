FIFA World Cup trophy lands in Pakistan
Share
LAHORE – The FIFA World Cup trophy has finally arrived in Pakistan on a day-long tour, national women's football team skipper Hajra Khan received the trophy at the airport in the Punjab capital.
Reports in local media said the glittering trophy was unveiled in a hotel in Lahore following a welcome ceremony at the airport, it was then taken for an event and public concert later in the evening.
Hajra Khan said she was honoured to be part of the trophy tour once again, expressing hope that Team Green would soon make an early return to the international football arena.
Former French footballer Christian Karembeu accompanied the trophy to the South Asian country via a chartered flight following the conclusion of its tour to Azerbaijan. The World Cup Trophy Tour has visited around 50 states and will next head to Saudi Arabia.
Christian Karembeu unveils FIFA World Cup trophy for fans in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/OHDpKmz6c6— Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) June 7, 2022
The trophy is on an international roadshow to let the fans enjoy a lifetime view of world football’s greatest prize. This is for the second time that the trophy has been brought to Pakistan in nearly four years.
FIFA trophy tour event moves to Lahore from ... 10:55 PM | 31 May, 2022
LAHORE – Political unrest in Islamabad has forced the organisers of the FIFA Trophy Tour 2022 to relocate the ...
The 2022 Qatar World Cup start on November 21 and will culminate with the final on December 18.
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Jemima's much-awaited rom-com starring Sajal Aly finally has a ...09:24 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
- Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp hit by global outage as users face ...08:59 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
- Dua Zehra: Karachi missing girl turns out to be minor after medical ...08:39 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
- FIFA World Cup trophy lands in Pakistan08:06 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
- Going Hybrid? We might want you to sit down for this07:36 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
- Priyanka Chopra turns up the heat with new bold look06:40 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
- What does Hira Mani carry in her handbag?07:05 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
- Sunny Leone entertains fans with a new video06:00 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022