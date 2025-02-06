Security forces eliminate 12 terrorists in North Waziristan operation

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed 12 militants in Hassan Khel, Northern Waziristan operation, said ISPR.

According to the Pakistan Army’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an operation in the Hassan Khel area of Northern Waziristan during the midnight shift between February 5 and 6 based on intelligence regarding the presence of militants.

During the operation, the security forces effectively targeted the militants’ hideout, resulting in the killing of 12 militants and the recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition.

ISPR further stated that during the exchange of fire, Lance Naik Muhammad Ibrahim, a resident of Hangu, martyred.

The official statement added that the militants killed were involved in attacks against the security forces and in the targeted killing of civilians.

ISPR noted that a decisive operation to eliminate the militants is ongoing in the area, emphasizing that the Security Forces remain steadfast in their commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country, and that the sacrifices of such brave soldiers only serve to bolster morale.