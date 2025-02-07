Today Gold Price in Pakistan – 7 Feb, 2025 – Gold Price Per Tola Rate

Gold prices witnessed slight decline as they stand at Rs298,700 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams of bullion is Rs.256,087 on February 7, 2025 Friday.

22-karat gold was priced at 268,600 per tola, 21-karat gold at 256,300 and 18-karat gold at 219,825.

These rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Gold Rates Today 7 Feb 2025

Gold Type New Price Tola Rs298,700 10 Grams Rs256,087

Pakistan Gold prices