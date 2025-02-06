Pti Denied Permission To Hold Rally At Minar E Pakistan On Feb 8

LAHORE – The local administration of Lahore on Thursday rejected the PTI request to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on Feb 8.

Due to other major events taking place in Lahore, the request was denied based on the recommendation of the District Intelligence Committee.

PTI’s past rallies, which violated the code of conduct, were also cited as a reason for the refusal.

Earlier today, the Lahore High Court directed the Lahore deputy commissioner to make a decision on the application of PTI to hold power show at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Justice Farooq Haider of LHC conducted the hearing on the petition filed by PTI Punjab chief organiser Aaliya Hamza.

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Moosa Raza also appeared before the court.

The deputy commissioner submitted the report in the court related to the public rally of PTI on Feb 8.