Pakistan edu minister unsure about reopening schools amid COVID mutation

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said on Friday that it was unclear if educational institutions would be reopened on January 11, 2021 as planned due coronavirus pandemic.

Mahmood while talking to a private news channel said that the education ministry will take decision in this regard on the advice of Ministry of Health, adding that children’s health could not be put on risk.

He highlighted that education sector suffered a loss as it remained closed for most of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To overcome the losses, the government within 15 days introduced television school and now it is going to launch radio schooling.

He said that the PTI government wanted to implement Single National Curriculum in all schools both private and public.

The educational institutions remained closed from March 2020 till September 2020 and these were again closed down in November as second wave of the virus hit the country.