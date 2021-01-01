Pakistan edu minister unsure about reopening schools amid COVID mutation

12:48 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
Pakistan edu minister unsure about reopening schools amid COVID mutation
Share

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said on Friday that it was unclear if educational institutions would be reopened on January 11, 2021 as planned due coronavirus pandemic.

Mahmood while talking to a private news channel said that the education ministry will take decision in this regard on the advice of Ministry of Health, adding that children’s health could not be put on risk. 

He highlighted that education sector suffered a loss as it remained closed for most of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

To overcome the losses, the government within 15 days introduced television school and now it is going to launch radio schooling. 

He said that the PTI government wanted to implement Single National Curriculum in all schools both private and public. 

The educational institutions remained closed from March 2020 till September 2020 and these were again closed down in November as second wave of the virus hit the country.  

More From This Category
Munir Akram terms 2020 successful year for ...
10:32 AM | 1 Jan, 2021
Pakistan pays $28 million after NAB loses case in ...
09:59 AM | 1 Jan, 2021
Pakistan reports 71 new deaths, 2,463 fresh cases ...
09:04 AM | 1 Jan, 2021
47% Pakistanis optimistic about future as world ...
08:40 AM | 1 Jan, 2021
Pakistan, China FMs agree to continue efforts for ...
10:25 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
12 siblings, who were born in Pakistan, set new ...
09:19 PM | 31 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani celebrity couples who parted ways in 2020
07:50 PM | 31 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr