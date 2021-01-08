NHA's merger into Naya Pakistan Housing Authority approved
Web Desk
06:51 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
NHA's merger into Naya Pakistan Housing Authority approved
ISLAMABAD The Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms has approved the merger of National Housing Authority (NHA) into Naya Pakistan Housing Authority, according to the state broadcaster.

Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood presided over its meeting in Islamabad on Friday.

The summary of the merger will be forwarded to the federal cabinet for final approval.

