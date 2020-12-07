Here's what a Naya Pakistan house looks like! (DP Exclusive VIDEO)
A private company is building 50 low cost houses in one day - each for Rs3 million
ISLAMABAD – A private company is building portable houses for just three million rupees - through the loan offered by the government – under the banner of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.
The houses covering 3.5 marlas are not built with traditional brick material, enabling them to be dismantled completely.
The company claims its houses to be of international standards providing fire-resistant and earthquake-proof material and design.
It is offering 50 years warranty of the structure as well.
Marketing director of the company Rubina Amir told Daily Pakistan that a single plant has the ability to produce 50 houses in just one day while that number could easily be increased by setting up more plants in the country.
Anyone can visit their model house in Pak-China Friendship Centre in Islamabad.
Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme 12:22 PM | 13 Oct, 2018
There is no dispute regarding the shortage of affordable housing in Pakistan. It is estimated that there is a shortage ...
