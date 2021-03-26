Maryam Nawaz advises Captain Safdar to 'register Damaad Union in ECP' (VIDEO)
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Captain (retd) Safdar on Thursday revealed that former president Asif Zardari is the president of the 'Damaad union' while he is the general-secretary.
Safdar’s wife and party vice president while speaking with press reporters also reacted to the hilarious statement about Damaad Union.
When the reporter told Maryam about his husband's statement, the 47-year-old PML-N leader laughed out loud first and then responded in a light-hearted manner. ‘If there any party exists like this, then he should register in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) so that people could know about It, she replied.
Earlier, Captain (retd) Safdar while speaking with the media said I respect former President Zardari because he is the chairman of our damaad union. Adding that Bilawal Zardari is like my younger brother.
- Lahore sisters abducted, ‘gang raped’ in Arifwala, 14 arrested11:06 AM | 26 Mar, 2021
- Maryam Nawaz advises Captain Safdar to 'register Damaad Union in ECP' ...10:39 AM | 26 Mar, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-March-26-Updated ...09:37 AM | 26 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan records highest surge in nine months with 4,368 new Covid19 ...09:24 AM | 26 Mar, 2021
-
- Strings – Popular Pakistani band disbanded after 33 years10:55 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- ‘Sona’ – Priyanka Chopra opens upscale restaurant in New York10:40 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Kanwal Naseer – PTV’s first female voice and first female face is ...09:46 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021