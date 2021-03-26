PAKvSA: Pakistan squad departs for S. Africa tour via chartered flight
ISLAMABAD – The 34-member squad of the Pakistan cricket team left for South Africa via a chartered flight on Friday to play three One-Day Internationals and four Twenty20 Internationals.
The white ball squad comprises 21 players and 13 officials who boarded the flight from Allama Iqbal International Airport to Johannesburg.
???????? ????????????#SAvPAK #HarHaalMainCricket #BackTheBoysInGreen
Green shirts will undergo Covid-19 testing and a three-day quarantine upon arrival in South Africa. The squad will be allowed to train during that period.
After three ODIs and four T20Is against protease, the squad will then fly to Bulawayo on April 17 for three T20Is and two Tests against Zimbabwe.
On Thursday, middle-order batsman Saud Shakeel had been withdrawn from the squad after suffering a quadriceps tear in his left leg during a practice match in the Punjab capital.
ODI Schedule
1st ODI – April 02 - Friday – SuperSport Park, Centurion
2nd ODI – April 04 - Sunday – The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
3rd ODI – April 07 - Wednesday – SuperSport Park, Centurion
T20I Schedule
1st T20I – April 10 – Saturday – The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
2nd T20I – April 12 – Monday – The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
3rd T20I – April 14 – Wednesday – SuperSport Pak, Centurion
4th T20I – April 16 – Friday – SuperSport Park, Centurion
T20I Team
Babar Azam(C), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohamamad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Usman Qadir
ODI Team
Babar Azam(C), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakil, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir
