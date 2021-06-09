Pakistan’s daily Covid-19 cases fall further to 1,118; new deaths at 77

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan registered a dip in the third of the Covid pandemic with 1,118 new infections and 77 deaths.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 77 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while the death toll has surged to 21,453.

Statistics 9 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 43,900

Positive Cases: 1118

Positivity % : 2.54%

Deaths : 77 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 9, 2021

With the addition of 1,118 new cases, the number of confirmed cases has soared to 936,131. In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,244 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 869,691.

As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 44,987, while the positivity rate was dropped at 2.54 percent while no critical care patient of the virus has been admitted to any medical facility over the past 24 hours.

Pakistan opens first-ever drive-through ... 11:24 PM | 7 Jun, 2021 The first-ever drive-through coronavirus vaccination center was inaugurated in Lahore, capital of Punjab province, on ...

At least 325,110 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 343,031 in Punjab 134,928 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 81,871 in Islamabad, 25,961 in Balochistan, 19,566 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,664 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 10,397 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,164 in Sindh, 4,170 in KP, 766 in Islamabad, 558 in Azad Kashmir, 291 in Balochistan, and 107 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Schools in Sindh unlikely to reopen until the ... 02:34 PM | 6 Jun, 2021 KARACHI – Schools in the second largest province which are closed due to the third wave of Covid pandemic are ...

The health facilities across the country conducted 46,882 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 13,619,766 since the first case was reported.