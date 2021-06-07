Pakistan opens first-ever drive-through vaccination center in Lahore

11:24 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
Pakistan opens first-ever drive-through vaccination center in Lahore
The first-ever drive-through coronavirus vaccination center was inaugurated in Lahore, capital of Punjab province, on Monday to facilitate the citizens.

The facility, which has been opened at Nashtar Sports Complex, has been launched by the District Administration Lahore in collaboration with Bank of Punjab.

DCO Lahore said that the jabs will be administered to public from 8:00 pm to 2:00 am, adding that people will no need to step out of their vehicles.

He said 30 cars could enter into four booths at one time. He said that the government aimed at vaccinating six to seven million in Lahore in this year.

Last year, a drive-through testing facility was launched by a private laboratory in Lahore to facilitate the individuals to test for Covid-19 last year.

Meanwhile, the authorities have also ramped up arrangements to vaccinate maximum people. As of now, more than 8 million people across the South Asian country have been vaccinated against the novel disease.

