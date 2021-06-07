Pakistan opens first-ever drive-through vaccination center in Lahore
Share
The first-ever drive-through coronavirus vaccination center was inaugurated in Lahore, capital of Punjab province, on Monday to facilitate the citizens.
The facility, which has been opened at Nashtar Sports Complex, has been launched by the District Administration Lahore in collaboration with Bank of Punjab.
DCO Lahore said that the jabs will be administered to public from 8:00 pm to 2:00 am, adding that people will no need to step out of their vehicles.
Alhamdulilaah Pakistan got its first drive-through vaccination centre, which began operations at Qadafi Stadium Lahore.— Deputy Commissioner Lahore (@DCLahore) June 7, 2021
The facility has been launched by the District Administration Lahore in collaboration with Bank of Punjab. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/UVnjaDB0cO
He said 30 cars could enter into four booths at one time. He said that the government aimed at vaccinating six to seven million in Lahore in this year.
Last year, a drive-through testing facility was launched by a private laboratory in Lahore to facilitate the individuals to test for Covid-19 last year.
Meanwhile, the authorities have also ramped up arrangements to vaccinate maximum people. As of now, more than 8 million people across the South Asian country have been vaccinated against the novel disease.
Pakistan gets another million doses of Sinopharm ... 11:08 AM | 5 Jun, 2021
Islamabad – Pakistan has received another batch of one million doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine to help ...
- Pakistan opens first-ever drive-through vaccination center in Lahore11:24 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
- Pakistan seeks to allow US ‘restricted use’ of its military base: ...10:58 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
- Woman attacked with acid for refusing marriage in Pakistan10:22 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
- Covid-19 Vaccination Center set up at Arfa Software Technology Park ...09:58 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
- Imran, Boris discuss Covid, climate change and travel ban in phone ...09:43 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
- Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir spotted cruising in Turkey06:52 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome baby girl04:38 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
- ‘My name is Hira Mani and I am mother of Katrina Kaif’04:10 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021