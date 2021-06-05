Pakistan gets another million doses of Sinopharm vaccine from China

Islamabad – Pakistan has received another batch of one million doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine to help it stem the spread of Covid-19 that has infected over 900,000 people and claimed more than 20,000 lives in the country.

Reports in local media cited that a special plane of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) airlifted batch of the million Sinopharm vaccines from Beijing to Islamabad.

On June 5 PIA Boeing 777-200ER (aircraft registration AP-BMG) special flight PK6856 from Beijing arrived in Islamabad with 1,000,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine.https://t.co/nAejTU3Dp7 pic.twitter.com/legmTl61QG — History of PIA - Pakistan International Airlines (@historyofpia1) June 5, 2021

Meanwhile, another 1.1 million doses of Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines will also arrive in the South Asian country this month. The latest arrival of doses came after half a million vaccines were flown in on Tuesday and another half a million on the very next day.

Earlier, a special flight of national flag carrier transported a consignment of half-million doses of Sinovac vaccine from Beijing to Islamabad. Pakistan received 1.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine last month while the country has recently opened registration for all adults.

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) cited aimed vaccinating around 70 million in the current year while 8.5 million of the population has been vaccinated so far.