11:08 AM | 5 Jun, 2021
Pakistan gets another million doses of Sinopharm vaccine from China
Islamabad – Pakistan has received another batch of one million doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine to help it stem the spread of Covid-19 that has infected over 900,000 people and claimed more than 20,000 lives in the country.

Reports in local media cited that a special plane of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) airlifted batch of the million Sinopharm vaccines from Beijing to Islamabad.

Meanwhile, another 1.1 million doses of Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines will also arrive in the South Asian country this month. The latest arrival of doses came after half a million vaccines were flown in on Tuesday and another half a million on the very next day.

Earlier, a special flight of national flag carrier transported a consignment of half-million doses of Sinovac vaccine from Beijing to Islamabad. Pakistan received 1.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine last month while the country has recently opened registration for all adults.

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) cited aimed vaccinating around 70 million in the current year while 8.5 million of the population has been vaccinated so far.

