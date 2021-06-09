'Stand against hate': UN chief urges joint fight against 'Islamophobic terrorism'
UNITED NATIONS – United Nations Secretary-general Antonio Guterres Tuesday said he is ‘appalled’ at the killing of the Pakistani-origin Muslim family in a planned attack in the Canadian province of Ontario.
Guterres, while expressing his outrage over the Islamophobic attack, calls upon global leaders to stand united against such hatred.
The 72-year-old took to his official handle where he wrote that ‘I am appalled by the targeted and heinous attack on a Muslim family in Ontario, Canada. My heart goes out to the victims, surviving family and loved ones and the community’.
We must stand united against Islamophobia and all forms of hatred, now more than ever.
The tweet further stated that ‘We must stand united against Islamophobia and all forms of hatred, now more than ever.’
Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denounced the killing of four members of a Muslim family in Canada's Ontario and labeled it as a ‘terrorist attack’.
The liberal party leader while speaking in the House of Commons condemned the brutal, cowardly and brazen attack which left four Pakistani origin people dead while one minor got seriously injured.
‘This was no accident but a terrorist attack, motivated by hatred, in the heart of one of our communities’, he said. Adding that, ‘Islamophobia is real, Racism is real. You should not have to face that hate in your communities, in your country’. ‘We can and we will choose a better way’, the 49-year-old leader vowed.
On Sunday, a driver crashed a pickup truck into a Pakistani origin family of five, killing four of them while injuring the 9-year-old in a planned attack as the victims were Muslims.
