PSL 2021, Match 11 – Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars set for exciting match today
KARACHI – Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will face-off in the 11th fixture in one of the most anticipated games of the Pakistan Super League under National Stadium floodlights on Sunday (today).
The match will start at 1900 hours Pakistan Standard Time.
Sandeep Lamichanne replaces Rashid Khan in Lahore Qalandar's squad. The 20-year-old leg-spinner from Nepal and made his PSL debut in the 2019 edition and played seven matches for Lahore Qalandars.
Karachi Kings Squad
Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Chadwick Walton, Joe Clarke, Noor Ahmad, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Qasim Akram
Lahore Qalandars Squad
Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Tom Abell, Zeeshan Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Faizan, Maaz Khan, Zaid Alam, Ahmed Danyal, Sandeep Lamichhane
