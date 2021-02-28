Relatives of PM’s wife turn out to be bail guarantors in Hamza Shehbaz’s case: report
Share
LAHORE – Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday released after spending 20 months in jail but the release of PML-N leader become possible when relatives of Bushra Bibi, the first lady of Pakistan, became his guarantors in his case.
According to 24 News, one of the guarantors in the Hamza Shahbaz case, Masood Akhtar, is a cousin of Pakistan’s first lady.
Likewise, the second guarantor, Adeel Ali Khan, turns out to be the nephew of Bushra Bibi while the third guarantor Idrees Bhatti is the son-in-law of Masood Akhtar – the first guarantor.
Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly was released. The 46-year-old was welcomed by party Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and a large number of party leaders and workers who danced to drumbeat and shouted slogans to welcome Hamza.
PMLN's Hamza Shehbaz Sharif released from Lahore ... 03:49 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
LAHORE – Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has been released from jail after spending ...
- Petrol prices likely to go up by Rs7 per litre from March12:50 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- 'Pawri or Khuwari'? Sindh Female police officers jump on #Pawri ...12:30 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Relatives of PM’s wife turn out to be bail guarantors in Hamza ...11:55 AM | 28 Feb, 2021
- PSL 2021, Match 11 – Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars set for ...11:35 AM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-February-28- ...11:20 AM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Bilal Saeed's 'Baari' crosses 100 million views milestone on Youtube08:56 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- Indians boycott 'Spider-Man' over anti-Modi tweet11:41 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- 'Chaar Darkht' – Ali Gul Pir trolls India in #FantasticTeaDay video05:14 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021