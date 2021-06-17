Multan Sultans create PSL history
Share
Multan Sultans on Wednesday made a history as they defeated Quetta Gladiators by a record margin in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) encounter in Abu Dhabi.
Sultans become the only team to win by a margin of over 100 runs in the history of the PSL. Sultans had defeated the Gladiators by 110 runs, breaking the record of Islamabad United, who had beaten Lahore Qalandars by 71 runs during the fifth edition of the tournament in 2020.
Gladiators’ score of 73 was the second-lowest total in PSL history, after Lahore Qalandars’ 59 in 2017 against Peshawar Zalmi.
Shan Masood’s superb 42-ball 73 followed by a disciplined bowling performance from Multan Sultans inflicted a heavy defeat on Quetta Gladiators. This defeat confirmed an end to Gladiators’ race for a playoff berth.
PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans beat Quetta ... 11:59 PM | 16 Jun, 2021
ABU DHABI – Multan Sultans handed Quetta Gladiators a 110-run defeat in match 25 of the sixth edition at Abu ...
- Multan Sultans create PSL history06:14 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
- Sanam Saeed agrees with Riz Ahmed's stance on Muslim ...05:56 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
- Balochistan to present Budget 2021-22 tomorrow05:43 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
- KPK presents Budget 2021-22 with total outlay of Rs1 trillion on ...05:16 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
-
-
- Mehwish Hayat, Maya Ali and Humayun Saeed to star in upcoming drama04:33 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
- Famous YouTuber held for harassing women under cover of pranks03:10 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021