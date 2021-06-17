Pakistan launches portal, mobile app for women in legal fraternity

06:51 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
Pakistan launches portal, mobile app for women in legal fraternity
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has launched a web portal and mobile app to access and share timely updated and relevant information and opportunities for women in the legal fraternity.

Justice Retired Nasira Iqbal inaugurated the unique Pakistani initiative, LawyHER.pk web portal and mobile app, in Islamabad on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Barrister Maleeka Ali Bukhari said this project demonstrates the government efforts to enforce and protect women and child rights.

She further said that this digital platform will also provide a secure discussion forum for women in the legal profession, along with a lawyer directory to boost access to legal aid and a bank of resources related to laws, policies and publications.

She said the government is committed to achieving gender equality and child justice by using new technologies and via evidence-based creative synergies to ensure the safe and dignified participation and inclusion of women in all spheres of life.

“We have passed a law to enforce women’s property rights, another bill was passed by the NA to counter rape. We intend to do more and thank all the women who work with us to make this dream come true as well as all the men who stand by us for this catalytic process,” she concluded.

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

