Punjab schools to start academic year from August 1

LAHORE – Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas has announced that all schools in the province will start the academic year from August 1st, 2021.

The minister also tweeted an official notification, according to which the decision was taken during a meeting of the Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) on February 26, 2021.

Schools of Punjab to Start the School Year on August 1st, 2021 till March 31st, 2022.

Schools in Punjab have been facing difficulties in operating and covering their syllabus due to the COVID-19 precautions. To cover the educational loss, the education ministry has been brainstorming on ways to implement education best practices.