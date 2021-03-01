Pakistani lawmakers call on PM Imran (VIDEO)
07:40 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
imran khan
ISLAMABAD – Imran Khan on Monday met Members of National Assembly and discussed matters pertaining their constituencies.

The MNAs who met the PM at the Parliament House, included Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Jawad Hussain, Muhammad Iqbal Afridi and Sajid Khan.

Also present at the meeting were, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadi and Special Assistant Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar.

