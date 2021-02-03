Air chief meets PM Imran to discuss PAF matters

11:03 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
Air chief meets PM Imran to discuss PAF matters
ISLAMABAD – Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday.

Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Air Force were discussed during the meeting, said an official statement.

On Tuesday, a graduation ceremony of 144th GD (P), 90th Engineering Course and 100th AD courses held at PAF Academy, Asghar Khan.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa attended the ceremony as chief guest while Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was also present on the occasion.

A total of 133 graduating Cadets including 11 Royal Saudi Air Force Cadets and 6 lady cadets graduated at the occasion. COAS awarded branch insignias to the graduating officers and also gave away trophies to the distinction holders.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Trophy for the best performance in General Service Training was awarded to Aviation Cadet Faizan Iqbal. Best Allied Cadet Trophy was won by RSAF Cadet Hatem Muhammad Alsofiani.

Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for overall best performance in Air Defence was won by Aviation Cadet Shahryar Khan. Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for the best performance in Engineering was won by Aviation Cadet Muhammad Usman.

Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for best performance in Flying Training was awarded to Aviation Cadet Danish Qayyum.

Sword of Honour for overall best performance in College of Aeronautical Engineering was won by Aviation Cadet Muhammad Usman. Sword of honour for overall best performance in college of Flying Training was won by Muhammad Ibtisam Naeem.

The ceremony was followed by a thrilling aerial display by PAF Academy Aerobatics team” Sherdil” and a specialized military drill” Hamza Flight” of the academy.

Earlier, on his arrival, the COAS was received by Air Vice Marshal Shakil Ghazanfar, Air Officer Commanding, and PAF Asghar Khan Academy.

The ceremony was witnessed by high-ranking Military and Civil Officials, Diplomats, foreign dignitaries and a large number of guests of graduating cadets.

