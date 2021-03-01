Kareena Kapoor Khan drops a stunning selfie after second child's birth
08:11 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
Kareena Kapoor Khan drops a stunning selfie after second child's birth
Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time. Leaving her fans enchanted, the 40-year-old actress shared an all-natural selfie after giving birth to her second child last month.

After delivering her second child on February 21, 2021, the Jab We Met actress has been away from the limelight, but dropping a selfie marked her return to social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kapoor posted a dazzling photo with a caption “Oh hello there... Missed you all” followed by heart and bunny ears emoticons.

Dressed up in casual attire and a hat, the mother of two had a glowing face in the latest photo after delivery.

Bollywood A-lister celebrity couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor had first turned parents in 2016 with the birth of their son Taimur Ali Khan.

Saifeena fans are eagerly waiting to get the first glimpse of the newborn and for his name to be revealed.

