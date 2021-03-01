Pakistan's top commander visits logistics installations and workshop in Rawalpindi
Web Desk
08:32 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited the logistics installations and workshop facilities in the garrison city, according to the military's media wing.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the Army chief inspected the workshop's various facilities and infrastructures, which handles the military's extensive transport special items. He was also briefed about the facilities being prepared and upgradation of vehicles.

The top military commander was also briefed on the upgradation and improvement issues at the logistics installations and workshop facilities, the statement added.

Gen Bajwa also appreciated the performance and commitment of the workshop staff.

Earlier, Chief of the Logistics Staff Lt Gen Azhar Saleh Abbasi received Gen Bajwa upon his arrival to the Rawalpindi facility.

