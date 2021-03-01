Pakistan Army kicks off International Team Spirit Competition-2021 near Kharian (VIDEO)
06:54 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
Pakistan Army kicks off International Team Spirit Competition-2021 near Kharian (VIDEO)
RAWALPINDI – The fourth edition of three-day International Pakistan Army Team Spirit Competition-2021 has commenced at the National Counter-Terrorism Center Pabbi near Kharian, the military's media wing said on Monday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the competition is designed to test tactical skills in physical and professional domains as well as agility of the participating teams to generate responses in challenging real-time field scenarios.

The event will subject the teams to various cross-domain scenarios and will encompass tasks including physical endurance, water obstacle crossing, close target reconnaissance and protective approach under chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear environment.

Besides eight domestic teams of the Pakistan Army, teams from eight allied countries will also participate in the competition.

Teams from Jordan, Sri Lanka, Turkey and Uzbekistan will take part as participants whereas Morocco, Indonesia, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan will be participating as observers in this competition.

