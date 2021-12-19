Covid-19: Pakistan reports 259 new infections, 2 deaths in a day

ISLAMABAD − At least 2 people died of the novel disease while 259 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,872 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,291,108.

Pakistan conducted a total of 42,640 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.60 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 656. Around 251 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,252,647.

Statistics 19 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 42,640

Positive Cases: 259

Positivity %: 0.60%

Deaths : 2

Patients on Critical Care: 656 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 19, 2021

As of Sunday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 9,589.

As many as 479,090 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 444,164 in Punjab, 180,976 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,259 in Islamabad, 33,551 in Balochistan, 34,640 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,428 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,058 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,649 in Sindh, 5,907 in KP, 964 in Islamabad, 745 in Azad Kashmir, 363 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.