Covid-19: Pakistan reports 259 new infections, 2 deaths in a day
Share
ISLAMABAD − At least 2 people died of the novel disease while 259 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.
According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,872 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,291,108.
Pakistan conducted a total of 42,640 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.60 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 656. Around 251 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,252,647.
Statistics 19 Dec 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 19, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 42,640
Positive Cases: 259
Positivity %: 0.60%
Deaths : 2
Patients on Critical Care: 656
As of Sunday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 9,589.
As many as 479,090 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 444,164 in Punjab, 180,976 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,259 in Islamabad, 33,551 in Balochistan, 34,640 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,428 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Pakistan delivers 87.5mn Covid vaccines, but ... 02:48 PM | 18 Dec, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has administered more than 87 million Covid-19 vaccine doses, in a nation of around 221 ...
Moreover, 13,058 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,649 in Sindh, 5,907 in KP, 964 in Islamabad, 745 in Azad Kashmir, 363 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.
Pakistan revises rules for passengers travelling ... 04:12 PM | 18 Dec, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority on Saturday issued updated guidelines for international ...
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Saline Sodic Correction with Calcium Salt12:03 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Pesticides Abbreviations & their Meanings09:44 AM | 27 Sep, 2021
- Drenching in farm animals12:57 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
- Organic Media09:44 AM | 20 Sep, 2021
- Voting underway for first phase of local body polls in 17 KP districts09:49 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports 259 new infections, 2 deaths in a day09:29 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:09 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 19 December 202108:41 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- A day before key meeting in Pakistan, OIC announces action plan to ...12:15 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- ‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ – First teaser of Sabar Qamar and Zahid ...04:25 PM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Humayun Saeed receives UAE’s Golden Visa06:38 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
- Nabeel Zuberi's wedding picture storms the internet05:24 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021