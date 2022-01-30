Christian priest dies, another injured in Peshawar gun attack
Web Desk
08:11 PM | 30 Jan, 2022
Christian priest dies, another injured in Peshawar gun attack
Share

PESHAWAR – Gunmen killed a Christian priest while injured another in Pakistani city of Peshawar on Sunday, according to police.

William Siraj was a padre at a church within Chamkani police station limits.

Heavy police contingent had reached the area near Ring Road within Gulbahar police station limits and a search operation was underway. No one immediately took responsibility for the shooting.

Doctors at Lady Reading Hospital said the wounded priest, Father Patrick Naeem, was being treated in a Peshawar hospital and described his condition as stable.

 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of the incident and directed the IG Police to take necessary steps for arresting the culprits.

Christian leaders condemned the attack.

“We demand justice and protection of Christians from the Government of Pakistan,” tweeted educator and Bishop Azad Marshall, from the Church of Pakistan.

Christians represent about 2% of Pakistan’s population of around 220 million people, which is majority Muslim.

In 2013, two suicide bombers had blown themselves up at a city church as hundreds of worshippers were leaving Sunday Mass. The assault killed at least 80 people and wounded 120 others.

More From This Category
Pakistan says NSA’s Afghanistan visit yielded ...
10:49 PM | 30 Jan, 2022
Hundreds run in Islamabad’s first full marathon ...
07:34 PM | 30 Jan, 2022
Jemima and Imran Khan’s WhatsApp chat goes viral
03:42 PM | 30 Jan, 2022
Indian troops martyr five Kashmiri youth in ...
12:49 PM | 30 Jan, 2022
PM Imran hails Trudeau for standing up against ...
12:16 PM | 30 Jan, 2022
Pakistan’s NSA, Afghan deputy PM discuss ...
10:22 AM | 30 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kajol tests positive for coronavirus
06:00 PM | 30 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr