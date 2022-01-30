Pakistan says NSA’s Afghanistan visit yielded ‘substantive results'

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf concluded his two-day visit to Afghanistan on Sunday.

According to the Pakistani prime minister’s office, the visit yielded “substantive” results in terms of trade facilitation and social sector support.

The purpose of the visit was to discuss with Afghan leadership the humanitarian requirements of the country and Pakistan’s proposals for deepening economic engagement to overcome the current challenges in Afghanistan is facing.

Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq and senior officials were part of the NSA Yusuf-led delegation.

During his two-day visit, Yusuf called on Afghanistan’s Acting Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdus Salam Hanafi and Acting Foreign Minister Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan and strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries.

“The visit yielded substantive outcomes in terms of forward movement on trade facilitation and social sector support,” the PM office statement read.

“Both sides agreed to establish a National Level Coordination Mechanism for enhancing facilitation at Border Crossing Points. They also agreed to initiate barter trade, modalities for which will be worked out immediately.”

During the visit, Pakistan offered Afghanistan capacity-building and training support in multiple sectors, including health, education, banking, customs, railways and aviation, according to the statement.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to early completion of the three major connectivity projects, Central Asia-South Asia power project or CASA-1000, Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline and the Trans-Afghan Rail project.

Pakistani and Afghan officials also emphasized their commitment to ensuring peace and stability in both countries.

NSA Yusuf’s visit came amid Pakistan’s appeals to the world to help avert a looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.