Pakistan's NSA lands in Kabul for talks with Taliban
Web Desk
05:38 PM | 29 Jan, 2022
Pakistan's NSA lands in Kabul for talks with Taliban
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf reached Kabul on Saturday, in a visit aiming to strengthen the country's humanitarian and economic engagement with new Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

Yusuf, who is also the convener of the Afghanistan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell (AICC), reached Kabul today and began his visit with a meeting with the acting Afghan foreign minister Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi. 

He will have multiple official meetings to strengthen humanitarian and economic engagement. 

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated drastically since the Taliban’s takeover in August 2021. International aid came to a sudden halt and the United States has frozen $9.5 billion (8.4 billion euros) in Afghan central bank assets held overseas. 

Hunger now threatens 23 million Afghans, or 55 percent of the population, according to the United Nations, which says it needs $5 billion from donor countries this year to address the humanitarian crisis in the country. 

In December 2021, Pakistan hosted the 17th extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Corporation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers with a focus on the looming economic and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. 

The OIC agreed to establish a Humanitarian Trust Fund to channel assistance to Afghanistan, appoint a special envoy and work together with the UN in Afghanistan.

OIC summit: Afghan acting FM hails Pakistan’s ... 03:07 PM | 18 Dec, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Saturday arrived in Islamabad to attend the ...

More From This Category
Four-year-old GB girl bags silver medal at ...
02:47 PM | 29 Jan, 2022
PM Imran laments West's selective silence on ...
02:04 PM | 29 Jan, 2022
Pakistan up 14 places in internet network ...
01:29 PM | 29 Jan, 2022
Punjab education minister announces new updates ...
11:48 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
Pakistan issues visa to Indian man to reunite ...
10:48 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
Pakistan Army Chief stresses unity to thwart ...
10:22 AM | 29 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian actor-singer Gippy Grewal barred from entering Pakistan
04:28 PM | 29 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr