Wahaj Ali gears up for his upcoming project 'Ghao'

Pakistani heartthrob Wahaj Ali has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for himself in the entertainment industry with his impeccable acting talent and handsome looks.

Nowadays, the Fitoor actor is riding high on the success of his critically acclaimed drama serial Jo Bichar Gaye as his spectacular performance has been winning hearts.

This time around, the Ishq Jalebi star is returning back to the small screen with another blockbuster drama serial named Ghao.

The upcoming drama serial will be directed by ace director Haseeb Hassan who has given the audience many hit projects like Alif, Diyar-e-Dil, Parwaaz Hai Junoon and Mann Mayal.

On the work front, Wahaj has been lauded for his rocking performance in the drama serial Jo Bichar Gaye co-starring Maya Ali, Talha Chahour, Nadia Jamil, Adnan Jaffer and many others.