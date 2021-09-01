Zara Noor Abbas and Wahaj Ali to star in an upcoming web series
Zara Noor Abbas and Wahaj Ali are gearing up to star in an upcoming web series written by the legendary Umera Ahmed.
Directed and produced by Haseeb Hassan, the star cast also includes Hina Bayat, Javed Sheikh, Yasra Rizvi and Dur e Fishan in lead roles.
While talking to a local news outlet, the Fitoor star confirmed the web series and said, "You are going to see me romancing Zara Noor Abbas in this one and it’s something really nice."
"It’s far too early to disclose the story at the moment, but I can tell you it’s an Umera Ahmed script."
Moreover, Wahaj expressed his gratitude for the chance to work with the acclaimed writer Umera Ahmad and famed director Haseeb Hassan.
"[I am] really honoured to be working on something with these names behind the project. Haseeb Bhai is amazing. The time, the details and effort he puts behind each shot and scene is something of an actor’s dream."
Delving into details about his co-stars, Ali was all praises for the Phaans star "She is an actor who lights up the camera, [She gives] amazing positive vibes to work with.
"So happy we are finally getting to share the screen together as we have known each other from before." The duo was also spotted in the drama serial Ehd e Wafa.
On the work front, Wahaj Ali has been lauded for his spectacular performance in the drama serial Fitoor co-starring Hiba Bukhari, Faysal Quraishi and Kiran Haq in lead roles.
