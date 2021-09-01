Jacqueline Fernandez becomes victim of money laundering racket

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was called in as a witness recently in connection to an INR 200 crore money laundering case and came out as a victim of the same racket, reported the Indian media.

According to sources from the Enforcement Directorate, the Kick star fell under Sukesh Chandrashekar’s radar who has been the alleged mastermind of the racket.

"She is not an accused, but is being examined as a witness in the case against conman Sukesh," as per the details.

Moreover, the following sources went on to claim that the 36-year-old actress had shared crucial details during her session with the Enforcement Directorate, which lasted for over five hours.

The investigation has also revealed that a top Indian actor was also targeted by Sukesh Chandrashekar. But the actor's name will not be disclosed publicly due to security reasons.

On August 24, the agency had said it had seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, with INR8.25 million in cash and over a dozen luxury cars in connection with the case against Sukesh.

The case is based on an FIR filed by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing against him and others over alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, and extortion to the tune of about INR2000 million.

On the work front, Jacqueline will grace the screens with the horror-comedy Bhoot Police co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Javed Jaffrey in the lead roles.