06:35 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
TV anchor who interviewed Taliban leader flees Afghanistan
KABUL – A female Afghan news presenter, who had interviewed a senior Taliban leader after the group took over Afghanistan, has left the country.

Beheshta Arghand made headlines after she become the first female news anchor in the history of Afghanistan to conduct interview of a senior Taliban leader, Mawlawi Abdulhaq Hemad, in live TV session.

The journalist confirmed to CNN that she had left Afghanistan for fear of the Taliban, adding that she would return after the security situation improved in the country.  

"I left the country because, like millions of people, I fear the Taliban," Arghand was quoted by CNN.

This comes as Afghan media persons an open letter urged the UN, the international community, rights groups and media-supporting organizations to protect them against threats.

 "Considering the increasing challenges and threats facing media workers, as well as their families and property, we urge the United Nations and donor countries to take action to save our lives and our families," the letter read.

The Taliban took control of the country on August 15.

