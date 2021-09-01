Punjab CM furious after expired stents implanted in cardiac patients at PIC

LAHORE – More than 100 expired cardiac stents were implanted in patients at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, the largest hospital for heart treatment in the province, it emerged on Wednesday.

Media reports said that the stents had expired in May this year while they were placed in July and July, showing great negligence.

It is claimed that 133 stents were implanted in cardiac patients, adding that the stents were kept in store of the hospital despite their expiry.

Coronary stents are used in nearly all angioplasty procedures. A stent is a tiny, expandable metal mesh coil. It is put into the newly opened area of the artery to help keep the artery from narrowing or closing again.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the grave negligence and ordered any inquiry into the matter.

The Punjab Health Secretary has formed a six-member inquiry committee and vowed to expose the elements behind the incident.