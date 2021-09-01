Punjab CM furious after expired stents implanted in cardiac patients at PIC
Web Desk
06:25 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
Punjab CM furious after expired stents implanted in cardiac patients at PIC
Share

LAHORE – More than 100 expired cardiac stents were implanted in patients at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, the largest hospital for heart treatment in the province, it emerged on Wednesday.

Media reports said that the stents had expired in May this year while they were placed in July and July, showing great negligence.

It is claimed that 133 stents were implanted in cardiac patients, adding that the stents were kept in store of the hospital despite their expiry.

 Coronary stents are used in nearly all angioplasty procedures. A stent is a tiny, expandable metal mesh coil. It is put into the newly opened area of the artery to help keep the artery from narrowing or closing again.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the grave negligence and ordered any inquiry into the matter.

The Punjab Health Secretary has formed a six-member inquiry committee and vowed to expose the elements behind the incident. 

PIC becomes KPK’s first cardiac hospital to ... 11:24 PM | 3 May, 2021

The Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) is now fully equipped to carry out carry out open-heart surgery and heart ...

More From This Category
Diabetes Center, ICRC signs MOU to prevent ...
07:05 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
Traffic constable arrested while eating Kulfi in ...
03:52 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: TikToker picks out 6 ...
02:29 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
PM Imran launches Ehsaas School Stipends ...
01:57 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
First consignment of Russia's Sputnik-V covid ...
01:18 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
PM Imran shares ‘good news’ on economic front
12:49 PM | 1 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zara Noor Abbas and Wahaj Ali to star in an upcoming web series
05:45 PM | 1 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr