PIC becomes KPK’s first cardiac hospital to perform open-heart surgeries on children
Share
The Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) is now fully equipped to carry out carry out open-heart surgery and heart transplant for children.
The hospital announced the development on Monday, stating that the medical facility is also capable of conducting lungs transplantation on children.
Officials said that the development will make the PIC the only pediatric cardiac hospital in the province to perform such surgeries.
They added that the hospital will also provide the treatment to children born with holes in their heart.
Karachi conjoined twins successfully separated in ... 01:09 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
KARACHI – Mohammad Ayan and Mohammad Aman, the conjoined twins have been successfully separated after a rare ...
- PM Imran meets OIC envoys to discuss combating Islamophobia11:46 PM | 3 May, 2021
- PIC becomes KPK’s first cardiac hospital to perform open-heart ...11:24 PM | 3 May, 2021
- Pakistan Army chief thanks China for support in fight against COVID-1910:58 PM | 3 May, 2021
- Pakistan's Finance Minister Tarin unhappy with IMF’s conditions10:21 PM | 3 May, 2021
-
- Iqra Aziz shares beautiful glimpse of her Godh Bharai celebration08:10 PM | 3 May, 2021
- Zoya Nasir and Christian Betzmann’s surprise dholki leaves fans ...03:17 PM | 3 May, 2021
- Ayeza Khan welcomes new addition to her house03:46 PM | 3 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021
- Tips to follow when walking for weight loss08:11 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021