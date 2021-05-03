PIC becomes KPK’s first cardiac hospital to perform open-heart surgeries on children

The Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) is now fully equipped to carry out carry out open-heart surgery and heart transplant for children.

The hospital announced the development on Monday, stating that the medical facility is also capable of conducting lungs transplantation on children.

Officials said that the development will make the PIC the only pediatric cardiac hospital in the province to perform such surgeries.

They added that the hospital will also provide the treatment to children born with holes in their heart.