PIC becomes KPK’s first cardiac hospital to perform open-heart surgeries on children

11:24 PM | 3 May, 2021
PIC becomes KPK’s first cardiac hospital to perform open-heart surgeries on children
Share

The Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) is now fully equipped to carry out carry out open-heart surgery and heart transplant for children.

The hospital announced the development on Monday, stating that the medical facility is also capable of conducting lungs transplantation on children.

Officials said that the development will make the PIC the only pediatric cardiac hospital in the province to perform such surgeries.

They added that the hospital will also provide the treatment to children born with holes in their heart.

Karachi conjoined twins successfully separated in ... 01:09 PM | 7 Jan, 2021

KARACHI – Mohammad Ayan and Mohammad Aman, the conjoined twins have been successfully separated after a rare ...

More From This Category
PM Imran meets OIC envoys to discuss combating ...
11:46 PM | 3 May, 2021
Pakistan Army chief thanks China for support in ...
10:58 PM | 3 May, 2021
Pakistan's Finance Minister Tarin unhappy with ...
10:21 PM | 3 May, 2021
Revered Italian missionary Aldino Amato dies of ...
09:01 PM | 3 May, 2021
No compromise on finality of Prophethood laws, ...
08:20 PM | 3 May, 2021
Islamabad schools ordered to slash fees by 20%
07:48 PM | 3 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Ansari shares teary-eyed photo of Saboor Aly from engagement
09:45 PM | 3 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr