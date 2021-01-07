Karachi conjoined twins successfully separated in a rare surgery
Karachi conjoined twins successfully separated in a rare surgery
KARACHI – Two conjoined twins have been successfully separated after a rare surgery in Sindh’s capital.

According to The News, the conjoined twins, Mohammad Ayan and Mohammad Aman were born to textile mill worker, Asrar Ahmed, on March 16, 2019.

The parents were not able to bear the expenses for the treatment as they belong from a poor family. They also faced many hurdles in raising the funds for the surgery.

However, Sarim Burney Welfare Trust and Nasser Abdulla Lootah, a Dubai-based businessman, helped the family with the funds.

The parents of the conjoined twins met Lootah and expressed their gratitude for the noble gesture.

The Dubai based businessman also assured the family of further assistance in the medical procedure. In addition, the financial supporter also promised to bear the education expense for the twins.

Conjoined twins are rare and their estimated incidence is one in 250,000 live births.

